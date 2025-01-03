Biden plans to block takeover of U.S. Steel by Japan’s Nippon

U.S. Steel, which was founded in 1901, has for years faced financial struggles amid the changing dynamics of global metal markets and rapidly evolving technology, which the company was often slow to adopt. The company, whose metal has been used to build some of the nation’s most famous bridges and buildings — such as the Willis Tower in Chicago and the United Nations building in New York — employed 340,000 workers at its peak in the 1940s but now has around 20,000 workers overall, with about 4,000 in Pennsylvania.