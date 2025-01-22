9 great meatless handhelds in Twin Cities-area restaurants right now

Lucky for us, we have a solid local foundation of restaurant innovators in this arena, with newcomers adding to the mix. Here are some of the best vegetarian (some also vegan) dishes we’ve tried as of late. From sandwiches to wraps, we zoom in on handhelds or quicker bites because it gives us more time in our busy schedules to tackle some of the other top resolutions that made these lists, from spending more time with family and friends to exercising more (you’ve got this!).