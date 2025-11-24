5 tasty insider tips for plotting the best Mall of America shopping day

There tends to be two categories of Mall of America shoppers, especially during the hectic retail season.
There are the tourists, for whom the entire sensory spectacle is entirely new. And then there are the locals — those of us who know how to weave without breaking stride around the gobsmacked families staring up at the shimmering ceiling bedazzled in decor. We know the best bathrooms, the preferred state level inside the parking ramp and which food bites are the best way to fuel up for our mega shopping adventures.
Most of the secrets are closely guarded — that’s how we avoid the longest lines. But it being the season of giving, we’re going to spill some of those insider tips, earned from years spent visiting the mall that’s been a national draw to Bloomington for 33 years and counting.
1. Getting around
Every store in the Mall of America has a “street” address, making it easy to figure out where the space is located by floor and the direction of the square-shaped megamall. Addresses start with the floor level and side of the mall. So, looking for 180 East Broadway means you’re aiming for the first floor, on the east side. And when you get close, follow the smells straight to Cinnabon.
2. Coffee
Lululemon Fuel Space: Hidden in the back of the Lululemon store is a coffee shop that serves Dogwood Coffee lattes and several locally made snacks. This is a much better option than jostling around strollers inside Starbucks by the rotunda, where there’s almost always a long line. Dip in and out with the swiftness of someone who came primed for game day in their fanciest of fitted leggings. Plus, you can order ahead for pickup.
116A West Market, lululemon.com
3. New pizza
OG Zaza, one of our favorite spots for New Haven-style pizza, just opened an outpost in the Mall of America’s third-floor North Garden food court. The reasonably sized pizzas are good to share, and you can jump the line by ordering ahead. Hop on your phone the second the hungries start, and your pizzas will be waiting by the time you make your way up there.
335 Central Pkwy., North Garden food court, ogzazamn.com