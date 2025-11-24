Eat & Drink

5 tasty insider tips for plotting the best Mall of America shopping day

A secret happy hour, cut-the-line pizza orders, quick caffeine runs and more will help make your excursion hangry-free.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2025 at 12:30PM
Shoppers walked past lingering Christmas decorations Wednesday at the Mall of America.
Shoppers are gearing up for the holiday season at the Mall of America.

There tends to be two categories of Mall of America shoppers, especially during the hectic retail season.

There are the tourists, for whom the entire sensory spectacle is entirely new. And then there are the locals — those of us who know how to weave without breaking stride around the gobsmacked families staring up at the shimmering ceiling bedazzled in decor. We know the best bathrooms, the preferred state level inside the parking ramp and which food bites are the best way to fuel up for our mega shopping adventures.

Most of the secrets are closely guarded — that’s how we avoid the longest lines. But it being the season of giving, we’re going to spill some of those insider tips, earned from years spent visiting the mall that’s been a national draw to Bloomington for 33 years and counting.

1. Getting around

Every store in the Mall of America has a “street” address, making it easy to figure out where the space is located by floor and the direction of the square-shaped megamall. Addresses start with the floor level and side of the mall. So, looking for 180 East Broadway means you’re aiming for the first floor, on the east side. And when you get close, follow the smells straight to Cinnabon.

2. Coffee

Lululemon Fuel Space: Hidden in the back of the Lululemon store is a coffee shop that serves Dogwood Coffee lattes and several locally made snacks. This is a much better option than jostling around strollers inside Starbucks by the rotunda, where there’s almost always a long line. Dip in and out with the swiftness of someone who came primed for game day in their fanciest of fitted leggings. Plus, you can order ahead for pickup.

116A West Market, lululemon.com

The OG pie from OG Zaza at Potluck food hall in Rosedale Center
The OG pie from OG Zaza, which started at Potluck food hall in Rosedale Center. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3. New pizza

OG Zaza, one of our favorite spots for New Haven-style pizza, just opened an outpost in the Mall of America’s third-floor North Garden food court. The reasonably sized pizzas are good to share, and you can jump the line by ordering ahead. Hop on your phone the second the hungries start, and your pizzas will be waiting by the time you make your way up there.

335 Central Pkwy., North Garden food court, ogzazamn.com

4. Happy hour

Nordstrom Grill, because fancy shopping should come with a crisp glass of chardonnay — and maybe a little snack. Monday through Friday, the department store’s third-floor restaurant offers a sweet happy hour deal with discounts on wine, beer, rail drinks, select appetizers and a burger. Reservations are also available on OpenTable.

1000 NW Court, nordstrom.com

Winter Wonderland at the Mall of America's Fair on 4 runs through Jan. 15. (Provided by the Fair on 4)

The Fair on 4 has a holiday-themed drink stop, if you’re looking to be more in the mix and less in the chill zone. There’s all kinds of glittery decor, and holly jolly drinks like a boozy mint hot chocolate and a Mrs. Claus margarita, as well as season-specific snacks and meals (Toasty Tot Hot Dish!) inside this entertainment complex that’s predictably found on the fourth floor.

402 East Broadway, thefairon4.com

A slab of chocolate with a Dubai pistachio filling at Läderach, a Swiss chocolatier new to Mall of America. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

5. A little sweet treat sample

With rising prices and the economy on minds, it’s nice to find a way to build value into the shopping experience. Luxe Swiss chocolatier Läderach recently opened at the mall, and the helpful staff often have little samples of the exquisite chocolates. Take a spin through the nearby Nespresso store for free sample sips while shopping for fancy coffee. And sometimes Lindt Chocolate also shares little treats with guests. Another tip: Check the Mall of America’s Instagram account to see if there are any new brands hosting marketing events when you plan to visit.

147 West Ave., laderach.com; 133 West Market, nespresso.com; 284 South Av., lindtusa.com

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

