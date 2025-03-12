We grade 12 Minnesota fast-food fish sandwiches

Nicole: My family has long sung the praises of Kwik Trip food, and I once listened to two prominent Twin Cities chefs wax poetic about it for 10 minutes. Including them was a must. I ordered my fish sandwich ahead on the app to ensure availability and freshness. It comes with American cheese but without tartar sauce, so be sure to grab/order packets if that’s important. The fish (pollock) was sizeable and crunchy (yay!) but on our visit didn’t have a ton of flavor (boo). My biggest complaint is the bun — it tastes on the sweet side and overpowers everything. Cannot argue the suburban convenience, though, and their soft pretzel is one of my guilty pleasures. Grade: C