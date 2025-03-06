Break out the coleslaw and tartar sauce and cue the lemon wedges — it’s officially Lent, which means that Friday night fish fries are a dinnertime staple. We love fish fry season as much as everyone, and know that the one held at (insert your local church, VFW or Legion Club here) is probably one of the best. But there are just too many to mention. So we turned to these metro-area restaurants to get our deep-fried fill.
34 fish-fry options at Twin Cities restaurants
If your Friday night Lenten rituals include fried fish, you’re not short of options.
328 Grill
The kitchen inside the American Legion Post 98 in St. Paul Park is holding Friday night fish fries through Lent. Thick hunks of cod are deep-fried (or baked) and served buffet-style from 3:45 to 7:30 p.m.; sides include Parmesan potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, mac and cheese, and pudding. $20 for adults, $10 for kids. 328 Broadway Av., St. Paul Park, 651-459-8016, 328grill.com
The Anchor Fish & Chips
You’ll need a reservation to sit inside this cozy Northeast restaurant. The beloved Fish & Chipper is back with hand-battered wild Alaskan cod, housemade tartar sauce and hand-cut chips starting at noon on Fridays. Dinners are also available as takeout from the food truck in the parking lot out back. 302 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-676-1300, theanchorfishandchips.com
Bûcheron
Not your average fish fry, but a fish fry, nonetheless. Crispy walleye with brown butter, capers, cornichons, fingerling potatoes, broccolini and lemon crème fraîche are served up Fridays during Lent. 4257 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-255-5632, bucheronrestaurant.com
Burger Dive
During Lent it’s more of a Fish Fry Dive than Burger Dive with a traditional house-battered cod served up with sliced potatoes, rye toast and coleslaw ($22). And it’s served all day, every day, not just Fridays, for dine-in, carryout and online orders. 731 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-294-3240; burgerdivemn.com
Buster’s on 28th
Through Lent there’s an all-you-can-eat Hamm’s beer-battered fish, chips and coleslaw for $19.95. 4204 28th Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-0911, busterson28th.com
Creekside Supper Club
One of the great pleasures of a supper club visit is tucking into a big ol’ fish fry on a bustling Friday night. Creekside uses a choose-your-own adventure style with cod ($28) or walleye ($35). The fish is beer-battered and served with housemade tartar sauce, coleslaw and rye bread. 4820 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3675, creeksidemn.com
Earl Giles
It’s a Friday fish fry every day at Earl Giles. Battered walleye is served with fries and remoulade ($22). Added bonus: The lush interior will make it feel like spring. 1325 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 612-345-5305, earlgiles.com
Freehouse
Using their own beer, this North Loop pub serves a Wisconsin-inspired fish fry of battered Icelandic Haddock, corn fritters, baked potato, creamy slaw and tartar sauce ($20). Also available in citrus butter baked, if crispy’s not your thing. 701 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com
Gabe’s Bar and Kitchen
There are several options, depending on your timing and hunger level. For dinner, from 3-10 p.m. on Fridays, it’s all-you-can eat cod (fried using batter made with Lift Bridge’s Farm Girl) with fries and slaw ($18.50); reservations are available, too. Lunch? Get two pieces with fries and slaw from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ($15.50). 991 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-646-3066, gabesmn.com
Gluek’s Bar & Restaurant
The Bavarian beer-hall-like dining room — a downtown Minneapolis treasure — has been hosting its Lenten fish fry for decades. Every Friday from noon to 11 p.m., get hand-dipped beer-battered (Gluek’s lager, of course) and fried cod, fries, coleslaw and a caper-dill tartar sauce ($18.95). 16 N. 6th St., Mpls., 612-338-6621, glueks.com
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse
It’s fish fry Friday overlooking the Bunker Hills Golf Course at Kendall’s — for lunch or dinner. A 12-ounce fillet of hand-battered haddock is served with coleslaw and choice of a side ($22.95). 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, 763-755-1234, kendallstc.com
The Lexington
Get your fish and chips fix on Fridays with 8 ounces of fried cod served with fries, Lex coleslaw, artichoke tartar sauce and malt vinegar ($38). There’s also tempura-battered smelt fries ($19) served with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce. Available every Friday during Lent, but reservations are recommended. 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com
Luce Line Brewing Co.
The Parlour food truck will bring the fish fry to you at this brewery every Friday from 4-8 p.m. during Lent, with Luce Line beer-battered walleye, potato peels, coleslaw and lemon ($34). Don’t worry, Parlour burger fans, their famous smashburgers will be available, too. 12901 16th Av. N., Plymouth, lucelinebrewing.com
Lucky’s 13 Pub
Get your fish fry in dinner or sandwich form. Hand-breaded, fried Icelandic cod is served with coleslaw and fries (two pieces, $17.99, three pieces $19.99); or two pieces of deep-fried cod topped with American cheese, tartar sauce and shredded lettuce served in a bun with your choice of side ($16.99). Several Twin Cities locations, including Bloomington, Burnsville, Mendota, Plymouth and Roseville; luckys13pub.com
Mac’s Fish Chips Strips
A quick-service source for fried fish, fried potatoes and slaw since 1991. It’s all about choice (cod, walleye, halibut, mahi, clams, shrimp) in baskets and tacos, at affordable prices (combinations and prices vary). Don’t leave without some freshly made saltwater taffy. 1330 W. Larpenteur Av., St. Paul, 651-489-5299; 610 W. 54th St., Mpls., 612-824-4804; macsfishchipsstrips.com
Manitou Bar & Kitchen
A sister restaurant to Gabe’s in St. Paul, Manitou is running the same special: For Friday dinner from 3-10 p.m., it’s all-you-can eat cod (fried using batter made with Lift Bridge’s Farm Girl beer) with fries and slaw ($18.50); two pieces with fries and slaw from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ($15.50). 2171 4th St., White Bear Lake, 651-426-2300, manitougrill.com
Mara Bar
At this looky bar inside the Four Seasons, the Friday night Lenten fish special is beer-battered walleye with espelette pickle spice, tzatziki and a baby gem salad with caramelized lemon vinaigrette ($24). 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., fourseasons.com
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
The Friday special is available until 9 p.m. through April 18 and features three pieces of cod hand-dipped in housemade Bent Paddle beer batter and fried. It’s served with housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce as well as Parmesan-parsley French fries ($18). 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen
Merlins Rest
Fans of traditional British fish and chips, rejoice. Here house-battered pollock is served on a bed of chips, salted, malted and wrapped in newspaper and served with a side of pub sauce. Those who don’t want to try new things can get it “Yankee style,” without the malt vinegar and paper. Available in small and family size, too. 3601 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-216-2419, merlinsrest.com
Monte Carlo
Go old school at this historic restaurant — open since 1906 — with classic fish and chips. Beer-battered Atlantic cod and fries are served all day long, and not just on Fridays, either ($24.95). If walleye is more your style, it’s available flour-dusted and pan-fried ($32.95). 219 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-5900, montecarlomn.com
The Nook
Casper’s & Runyon’s Nook keeps the Friday fish fry special simple. One walleye fillet is the star of the dinner along with sides ($12.95). 492 S. Hamline Av., St. Paul, 651-698-4347, crnook.com
Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub
The fish-and-chips here is Alaskan pollock loin fried in a house Pravy Pilsner beer batter and served with seasoned hand-cut fries ($20). 2716 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-208-1450, northboundbrewpub.com
Obb’s Sports Bar & Grill
All-you-can-eat Friday fish fry ($19.95) kicks off at 4 p.m. inside this neighborhood bar and restaurant that’s been operating since Prohibition. Note: A 3% surcharge is added to all credit card payments. 1347 Burns Av., St. Paul, 651-776-7010, obbsbar.com
Red Cow
While known for its burgers, Red Cow knows its way around a fish fry. Beer-battered whitefish is served with fries and coleslaw ($17). Available at all Red Cow locations through Lent. Three Minneapolis restaurants as well as locations in St. Paul, Wayzata and Rochester; redcowmn.com
St. Paul Brewing
Two options for your Friday fish fix here. There’s a panfish basket with Shore Lunch-crusted perch and sunfish served with steak fries tossed in malt vinegar, coleslaw, house tartar sauce and lemon ($19), or a sunfish sammy, where the panfish is served on a toasted hoagie with spicy rémoulade, American cheese and sides of coleslaw and steak fries tossed in malt vinegar and Maldon salt ($15). 688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, 651-698-1945, stpaulbrewing.com
Shamrocks
Stop by this family-friendly restaurant and bar on W. 7th for the Friday night fish fry special. Baskets come with fries and coleslaw for $12.95. 995 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-228-9925, crshamrocks.com
Signature on Wheels
Gluten-free fish fry alert! This trailer outside of Burning Brothers taproom (also GF) serves up Friday night fish fry baskets from 4-9 p.m., or whenever they sell out. Get two beer-battered cod fillets, tartar sauce, French fries and coleslaw ($20). 1750 W. Thomas Av., St. Paul, 612-444-2108, signatureonwheels.com
Smack Shack
Double the fun at two locations. There’s the traditional fish and chips — beer-battered cod, Cajun fries and slaw — at both the North Loop and Bloomington locations ($22.95) and specials include a Sconnie fish fry with breaded Lake Superior perch, rye bread, Cajun fries, slaw and tartar sauce ($27.95). 603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288; 3801 Minnesota Drive, Bloomington, 952-333-7722; smack-shack.com
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse
From 4 p.m. to close, a two-piece fish entree with a choice of side is $19.95; add additional pieces of fish for $3.95 each, and additional sides for $5.95. 456 S. Concord Exchange, South St. Paul, 651-350-7743, stockyardstc.com
Tattersall
It’s a real-deal Wisconsin fish fry at the River Falls distillery. Here you’ll find hand-battered walleye, fries, housemade coleslaw and lemon caper rémoulade ($18). The brandy Old Fashioneds aren’t typically part of the Lenten experience, but they have those, too. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis., 534-248-8300, tattersalldistilling.com
Tiffany’s Sports Lounge
Tiff’s has the game on and baskets of Summit-battered cold-water Alaskan pollock flowing every Friday night in St. Paul’s Highland Park. Served with fries and housemade slaw ($18 adults, $9 kids). Reservations are recommended. 2051 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-690-4747, tiffanysportslounge.com
Tria Restaurant
Fish and chips here are beer-battered cod with house-cut fries and charred lemon aioli ($23), with fancier options (crab-stuffed sole, seared halibut) available, too. 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, 651-426-9222, triarestaurant.com
Urban Growler
Every Friday, all year long, the taproom at Minnesota’s first women-owned microbrewery pays tribute to the beloved Wisconsin institution that is the fish fry. The fish is panko-crusted walleye served with your choice of side plus creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and pumpernickel rye bread. Served starting at 11:30 a.m. until they run out ($24). 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, 651-340-5793, urbangrowlerbrewing.com
Yankee Tavern
Get two pieces of hand-breaded Atlantic cod, fried crispy and served with housemade horseradish coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce. 1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan, 651-756-8748, theyankeetavern.com
