34 fish-fry options at Twin Cities restaurants

Break out the coleslaw and tartar sauce and cue the lemon wedges — it’s officially Lent, which means that Friday night fish fries are a dinnertime staple. We love fish fry season as much as everyone, and know that the one held at (insert your local church, VFW or Legion Club here) is probably one of the best. But there are just too many to mention. So we turned to these metro-area restaurants to get our deep-fried fill.