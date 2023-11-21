For two full years, sales at Best Buy have tumbled — and company officials said this holiday season likely will not be much better as customers are increasingly deal-focused.

The Richfield-based electronics chain on Tuesday morning reported comparable sales dropped 6.9% year over year for August, September and October as cash-strapped consumers continued to opt for necessities and other purchases this fall over electronics.

During this critical holiday season, which officially kicks off this week with Black Friday, sales will likely continue to drop, with Best Buy executives saying recent fall shopping trends have led them to slightly lower their revenue outlook for the rest of the year.

"In the more recent macro environment, consumer demand has been even more uneven and difficult to predict," said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, in a statement. "Based on the sales trends in Q3 and so far in November, we believe it is prudent to lower our annual revenue outlook."

Best Buy's total revenue of nearly $9.8 billion for its third quarter was 7% lower than that the company reported for August, September and October of last year. It was slightly lower than the $9.9 billion in sales that Wall Street analysts expected.

Best Buy's share prices were down about 5% in early pre-market trading Tuesday.

Still the company eked out profits that were better than analysts predicted. The company earned $263 million, with its adjusted per-share profit totaling $1.21, which was better than the $1.18 analysts forecast for the quarter. They were down from $277 million, or $1.22 a share, in the same period last year.

Best Buy executives said months ago they expected the third quarter picture to improve from earlier in the summer when same-store sales dropped a little more than 6%, with improvements in television as well as laptop sales. According to foot traffic firm Placer.ai, visits to Best Buy stores were down more than 8% in the third quarter compared with last year, a small improvement to the second quarter when they were down closer to 10%.

Best Buy has revised its fourth quarter sales forecast to include a wider range of sales declines, with sales predicted to be down between 3% and 7%. Best Buy leaders said earlier this year there could be possible growth in its home theater business, since last year's shopping season was still mired with shipment delays and many of those supply chain issues have lessened.

Many major retailers such as Walmart and Target are taking a conservative outlook of the holiday season as consumers facing renewed student loan payments, higher living costs and decreased savings are being picky about what they splurge on leading up to Christmas. Barry has acknowledged that more consumers have shifted their discretionary spending away from products to services and experiences.

"We are excited for the important holiday season and are prepared for a customer who is very deal-focused with promotions and deals for all budgets, new shopping experiences, an expanded product assortment, and fast and free fulfillment," Barry said, in a statement.

For the full fiscal year, Best Buy had earlier forecasted comparable sales to decrease between 4.5% and 6%, but on Tuesday leaders changed that prediction to a decline of 6% to 7.5% in sales. Best Buy also adjusted its revenue forecast for the year to be between $43.1 billion to $43.7 billion, a little lower than its prior guidance of $43.8 billion to $44.5 billion.

Company leaders have said electronics demand could begin to rebound early next year as more people start to replace the devices they stocked up on during the pandemic.