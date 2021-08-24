Continued demand for technology along with strong consumer spending power resulted in a 70% bump in quarterly earnings for Best Buy.

Revenue for May, June and July grew almost 21% to $11.8 billion, compared with the same time last year, online sales declined from the record-setting pace of last year, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Richfield-based electronics retailer.

In results that handily beat Wall Street expectations, the company said its second quarter earnings were $734 million, or $2.90 a share, far outpacing the $432 million reported during the second quarter last year when its stores were open only to appointment shopping for nearly half the quarter.

Comparable sales grew about 20%.

"Over the longer term, we are fundamentally in a stronger position than we expected just two years ago," said Corie Barry, Best Buy's chief executive, in a statement. "There has been a dramatic and structural increase in the need for technology. We now serve a much larger install base of consumer electronics with customers who have an elevated appetite to upgrade due to constant technology innovation and needs that reflect permanent life changes, like hybrid work and streaming entertainment content."

Barry said demand also was bolstered by government stimulus payments, improving wages and high savings levels for the average consumer.

Best Buy's share price was up more than 4% in pre-market trading early Tuesday.

The better than expected second quarter has pushed Best Buy executives to raise the financial outlook for the entire fiscal year. The company said it now expects comparable sales to increase 9% to 11% for the year. The outlook had already been bumped to an increase of 3% to 6% after results earlier this year.

"Based on the strength of the business and our expectations for continued customer demand as we lap the strong comparable sales growth from the second half of last year, we are raising our outlook for the year," said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy's chief financial officer, in a statement.

The company anticipates sales for the second half of the year to be flat or down 3% compared with the same period last year, instead of a higher single-digit decline that was expected earlier.

Online sales of nearly $3.5 billion decreased more than 28% compared with last year, making up less than one-third of overall revenue. That revenue made up more than half of revenue in the same period last year.

Online comparable sales for the quarter last year were $4.85 billion, up 242% from the same period in 2019. It was a record before being blown out of the water by the fourth quarter's online sales of $6.7 billion.