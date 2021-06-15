Best Buy is betting on Americans continuing to invest in their homes — and that includes their backyards — and gearing up for trips now that restrictions have been mostly lifted.

The Richfield-based chain said on Tuesday it was expanding its inventory of grills and outdoor ovens, as well as accessories such as outdoor heaters, decor and lighting at select stores and online.

It also is debuting a new collection of travel and everday gear from Tumi, which makes higher-end backpacks, luggage and other bags. The 75-item collection will include Tumi's new eSports bags.

Best Buy Chief Executive Corie Barry said in the company's last earnings call that the pandemic increase in spending on homes will continue.

"It has become evident throughout the pandemic that technology is even more important to people's lives, and we are excited about what that means for our business going forward, especially in combination with both the heightened technology innovation that supports our more home-based way of work and life," Barry said in a call with analysts.

"These are permanent, structural shifts that we are seeing toward more hybrid work and learning models, streaming entertainment and a sustained focus on the home," she said.

Best Buy has already started offering grills and other outdoor products from Traeger, Weber and Ooni. The retailer soon also will start carrying more fire tables, more outdoor heaters such as those from Solo Stove and outdoor furniture.

The outdoor grill/oven market was $4.8 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to $6.5 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research. For outdoor furniture and accessories the market was $16.8 billion in 2018, expected to grow to $18 billion in 2025.

Best Buy will offer free delivery and on-site assembly of some grills and haul away old grills for a $29.99 fee.