Minnesota Democrats search for pathway in aftermath of shutdown vote, Tuesday’s elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After the dust cleared on Sunday night on a deal to reopen the government, Democrats across ideological divides were smarting from what many characterized as a sellout by eight moderate colleagues.
And it happened after they scored electoral victories up and down the ballot last week.
“People were with us, and then this. It’s not OK,” said Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is running for an open U.S. Senate seat and picked up the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday. “It is time for you to pick your fighter and pick accordingly, because we deserve so much more than this.”
Her more centrist Democratic opponent in the U.S. Senate race, Rep. Angie Craig, also didn’t like the deal.
“I just can’t believe that those eight senators thought the message that voters on Tuesday were telling us was, ‘Go ahead and cave and take nothing, get nothing in return,’ ” Craig said in an interview Monday.
The shutdown vote comes after both moderates and progressives were galvanized by big election wins last Tuesday in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City. While leaders were still debating what the results mean for the future of the Democratic Party, for a moment, the deal to end the shutdown united Minnesota moderates and progressives in frustration.
DFL Sen. Erin Maye Quade, one of the more progressive members of the Minnesota Senate, said the decision by the group of U.S. Senate Democrats to side with Republicans was “malpractice.”
“I don’t know what about the last seven days would lead to the conclusion that they should cave,” she said.