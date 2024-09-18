Greater Minnesota

Bemidji State University women’s volleyball coach dies of cancer at age 41

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 7:21PM
Kevin Ulmer (Provided by Bemidji State University )

Kevin Ulmer, head coach of teh Bemidji State University women’s volleyball team for the past nine seasons, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer, the school announced Wednesday morning. He was 41.

Ulmer died Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his family, the announcement read.

“We are heartbroken to lose our colleague, our coach, and our friend Kevin Ulmer,” Bemidji State Director of Athletics Britt Lauritsen said in a statement.

Friday’s match at University of Minnesota Crookston has been canceled, the school said.

Ulmer came to Bemidji State in 2016 after serving as the head volleyball coach at Bethel College (Ind.) for four seasons and earlier as an assistant coach at Georgetown College (Ky.).

He graduated from Northwestern College (Iowa) in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health education, and earned his master’s degree in biomechanics and exercise physiology at the University of Kentucky.

Since taking over the program in 2016, 30 of his players have earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team honors

He also coached two All-NSIC selections, Jessica Yost and Rylie Bjerklie, in one of the toughest volleyball conferences in NCAA Div. II.

Ulmer’s survivors include his wife, Kate Ulmer, and three daughters. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

