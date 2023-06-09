The Triple Crown excitement returns at Belmont Park on Saturday after a three-week hiatus . This will be the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes and the 50th Anniversary of Secretariat "moving like a tremendous machine" to a 31-length triumph in the race affectionately known as the "Test of the Champion."

This generation's championship is still uncertain but if National Treasure can back up his Preakness victory or if Forte can stay undefeated in 2023, they will definitely be the frontrunners for the year-end three-year-old Eclipse Award.

Winner: HIT SHOW (7) returns after a very respectable 5th place finish in the Kentucky Derby. He had to hustle out of the gate in the Derby from the rail to gain good position going into the first turn. He was doing so into a wicked fast early pace. Raced wide throughout and made a four-wide move around the final turn before tiring in the late stages. Anticipating a much easier trip and more respectable fractions today. Has improved his speed figure in every start for top trainer Brad Cox and is bred to run all day. His tactical speed will be the difference maker.

Tapit Trice trained at Belmont Park earlier this week.

Contenders: TAPIT TRICE (2) was on a considerable roll going into the Kentucky Derby before coming from last-place and zig-zagging through tiring horses down the stretch on the first Saturday in May. Conditioner Todd Pletcher has won four Belmont Stakes and all of the winners had the same cadence of racing in the Kentucky Derby, skipping the Preakness Stakes and winning in New York. His grinding style can win the Belmont Stakes but he would benefit greatly with a hot early pace. ANGEL OF EMPIRE (8) was a fast closing third in the Kentucky Derby after passing 13 horses. His speed figures have progressed nicely for Brad Cox and is coming off a career high figure. Will have to deal with a lot less traffic today and could be considerably closer to the pace.

Potential: NATIONAL TREASURE (4) returns in three-weeks following his wire-to-wire victory in the Preakness Stakes. He could be the controlling speed again today but must navigate an additional 5/16th of a mile and his breeding suggests that distance could be in question. It could be argued that the field he faced in the Preakness wasn't as deep as the one he's facing today. FORTE (6) is another trained by Hall-of-Famer Todd Pletcher and he dominated his two prep races before scratching the morning of the Kentucky Derby as the favorite. The nine-week layoff is a concern and his speed figures have regressed since his two-year-old finale. Can he regain that top juvenile form?

$100 Wagering Strategy

$80 Win First, Hit Show (7) ($80 total)

$10 Exactas First, Hit Show (7); Second, Tapit Trice (2), Angel of Empire (8) ($20 total)