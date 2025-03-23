Reusse: Opening Day is bearing down. Remember to laugh. It’s baseball.

The San Francisco Giants were playing a night exhibition game in Arizona this month. The radio broadcast was on the MLB Network, and with Jon Miller on the play-by-play.
Miller was engaging a younger fellow in the booth in the conversation. There was a moment when this unofficial announcer asked Miller: “Did you mention there was a change at first base earlier?”
To which Miller responded: “Yes, I did mention there was a change at first base. I just didn’t say who it was.”
Mid-March, the baseball season closing in, the Grand Old Game facing issues, and I’d been looking for a reminder as to why it has been No. 1 for me since opening a pack of baseball cards at age 7 and finding out pitcher Wilmer Mizell had the nickname “Vinegar Bend.”
And now there it was on satellite radio: Just a tidbit from the all-time great Miller, offering the reminder that baseball remains alone among the four major men’s team sports that always should be consumed with a gentle humor.
Go to the ballpark, see a couple of bloopers in the field, see our guy Wavin’ Watkins get a runner thrown out at the plate by 10-12 feet, and the home team gets beat in the ninth.
So what? You had time to carry on a conversation with friends or relatives without missing a thing, and there’s another game tomorrow …
When our fellas tighten ’er up, and the Waver steals a run, and Jhoan Duran cruises through a winning ninth.