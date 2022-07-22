Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat are Twins legends. David Ortiz broke in as a Twin. And 19th-century star Bud Fowler has a place in our state's baseball history, too. There's no doubt it will be a Minnesota-flavored Baseball Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown, and the Star Tribune will have it covered.

Columnist La Velle E. Neal III and photographer Jeff Wheeler will be covering the celebrations around Cooperstown on Saturday, and bring you full coverage of Sunday's induction ceremony. Your Sunday and Monday print editions will be packed with their work, and you'll see updates online (startribune.com/sports) often this weekend as well.

Additionally, Patrick Reusse is taking the long way to Cooperstown, and whenever Patrick hits the road there will be stories to tell. Follow along with his road-trip diary here.

We'll be there because all three living inductees have deep Minnesota roots: Oliva and Kaat, of course, and for many Minnesota sports fans Ortiz tops the "the ones who got away" list. And Bud Fowler's story is one worth knowing. Fowler will be one of four deceased baseball greats honored this weekend in the Class of 2022.

We hope you enjoy our coverage. Thank you for reading.