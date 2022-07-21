Follow along this weekend as Star Tribune Patrick Reusse makes his way, eventually, to the heavily Minnesota-flavored National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y. Reusse's trip won't be like the ones that others are making. For one thing, there's a detour through Canada. For another, there will be characters that you won't meet else.

Thursday morning: At the airport

I need a plan ... and a wingman

My February visit to Cooperstown for Tony Oliva's orientation to the Hall of Fame was notable for Tony's enthusiasm for all corners of the baseball paradise, and the absolute mid-winter quietness of the rest of the hamlet.

I spent two nights at a train depot that has been restored into a hotel. The activity was such that I could have been auditioning for the role of Jack Torrance, the Jack Nicholson character, in a remake of "The Shining."

On the second day, I asked the lonely young clerk if there were still rooms available for Hall of Fame induction weekend. She thought so, and promised to have top management contact me.

A week later, I received a call. There were a few rooms available — starting at $800 per night, plus taxes, with a minimum of two nights (or perhaps three) … it didn't make much difference. A direct assault on Cooperstown for the weekend was not possible at those prices. A diversion would be required.

My mind became a raging torrent, flooded with rivulets of thought: "Toronto can't be that far from Cooperstown. I always liked Toronto and haven't been there in a while. ... That's it. I'll call Sharkman, my adopted Stearns County nephew living in Toronto, and find out if he's game for an attack from the west on Leatherstocking Country."

Of course he was. He's Sharkman.