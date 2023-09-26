Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes the implications of the week ahead for Bally Sports and parent company Diamond Sports. Negotiations with Comcast could shape the future of regional sports, while another deadline for restructuring debt also looms. All of it will impact how you watch the Wild and Wolves this season.

9:00: Andrew Krammer helps Rand understand why the Vikings have struggled in the red zone this season and why they blitz so much.

27:00: The expression of poetry.

43:00: The Twins would play the Astros if the season ended today.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports