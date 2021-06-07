Intro: Host Michael Rand takes a look at Tuesday's big Vikings news, with 2020 first round pick Jeff Gladney indicted by a grand jury and later released by the team. We can acknowledge that the Vikings did the correct thing in quickly condemning and moving on from Gladney while also pointing out that their recent history with first-round picks — outside of the fantastic Justin Jefferson — has been pretty suspect. ... You'll also hear from Wild head coach Dean Evason in the opening segment as he comments on the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

6:00: Columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to provide his thoughts on the other big Vikings story of the week: the continued absence of Kirk Cousins from camp as he is sidelined due to COVID protocols. A report in the Washington Post says the Vikings have the lowest vaccination rate of any NFL team. Why is that, and how much of an impact will it have this season? Scoggins also weighs in on why the Jose Berrios trade is nothing to celebrate and expresses some Gophers football optimism.

28:00: The Twins have been bad this season, but it's not Jorge Polanco's fault. And keep the Wolves in the Western Conference, I always say.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports