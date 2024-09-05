The state is suing a Brooklyn Park man and his metal décor businesses for not delivering nearly $900,000 in products to consumers and claiming his businesses helped support youth charities it never donated to.
Attorney general sues Twin Cities metal décor business for deceptive practices, falsely claiming to support youth charities
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is suing William Shocinski, Jr., of Brooklyn Park and his metal décor businesses, including Meraki Metal Art and VO Metal Center, for not providing thousands of products consumers bought.
The Attorney General’s Office filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court, alleging that William Shocinski, Jr., 29, violated state consumer protection laws, and engaged in fraudulent and deceptive business practices.
The lawsuit seeks to stop him and his businesses, which are registered in Ham Lake, Brooklyn Park and North Branch, from selling products in Minnesota and to pay restitution to consumers.
“It’s simple: when you order a product from a legitimate business online, you should receive that product ... And his lying about supporting a charity for kids is just plain reprehensible,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.
The next hearing in the case is Oct. 28. When reached Thursday, a Minneapolis attorney listed as representing Shocinski and his businesses declined to comment.
According to the complaint, the companies — Meraki Metal Art LLC, VO Metal Center MN LLC, VO Metal Art LLC, and VO Metal Art MN LLC — collected $878,769 from 2021 to 2023 for products theynever delivered. Shocinski testified in a deposition that he didn’t deliver about 2,000 products. More than 50 consumers contacted the state to complain.
Assistant Attorney General Noah Lewellen alleged in the complaint that Shocinski and his companies advertised that its orders helped youth charities, including a Texas charity. Instead, Lewellen wrote, Shocinski didn’t donate to charities and lifted the majority of his website content from a Texas competitor.
The Attorney General’s Office alleges that Shocinski opened businesses under new names to “escape the effects of consumers’ negative reviews” and after it notified him of its investigation, he paid an employee to let him use his name to register a different business name.
State alleges motorcycle ride fundraiser pocketed money meant to support Minnesota veterans charity
A 2022 motorcycle ride fundraiser called Ride to The Chip promised riders 100% of the money would go to charity. Instead, state investigators allege the event organizers pocketed the money.