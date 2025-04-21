Attorney General Keith Ellison: My meeting before Feeding our Future raid was routine

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I’ve dedicated over 20 years of my life to serving Minnesotans, and in every position I’ve operated with the same philosophy: I’ll always meet with and listen to my constituents.
In a time when elected officials routinely avoid meeting with and listening to the people they serve, it’s still my practice that if a constituent has a concern, my door is always open and my phone is always on. I take hundreds of meetings each year, including with people who disagree with me. I ask questions, do my best to understand where folks are coming from, and try not to judge before I know the facts. That’s the job, and I take it seriously. More politicians should.
Which brings me to a meeting I attended in December 2021 (“AG, fraudsters met in 2021 before raids,” April 16). If you read nothing else in this piece, here’s what you need to know: I took a meeting in good faith with people I didn’t know and some turned out to have done bad things. I did nothing for them and took nothing from them. Some months later, some of them were held accountable for their illegal conduct in the Feeding Our Future case, as well they should have been. I’m glad they were.
That’s the big picture. Here are the details.
In December 2021, a friend and member of the clergy asked me to listen to some constituents who said they were small-business owners who were being treated unfairly by the state of Minnesota. These people that I had never met before taped the meeting without my knowledge.
These folks were professional scammers. They tried to run the same persuasion game on me that they had been perfecting for over a year — one they’d used to try to fool state agencies, the media and courts — using outrageous claims of discrimination as a pretense to cover for their scheme to defraud the federal government, and steal vital funds from a program designed to feed hungry kids during the pandemic. Sometimes they succeeded in fooling people about who they really were and the crimes they were really up to.