Attorney General Keith Ellison: My meeting before Feeding our Future raid was routine

At the time of this meeting, Feeding Our Future still wasn’t a household name. By state law, the Attorney General’s Office is the lawyer for more than 100 state agencies and other entities. We have thousands of cases and investigations open at any time. In December 2021, staff attorneys in my office had been defending the Minnesota Department of Education against a shameful lawsuit Feeding Our Future had brought against it, claiming that MDE had discriminated against them in withholding payments. Knowing what we know now about Feeding Our Future, you would have thought this lawsuit would be easy to beat, but at the time they had convinced a court that MDE was in the wrong: The court had slapped a contempt order and fines on MDE, and the lawsuit was still in full swing. And, of course, we all now know that Feeding Our Future was very good at scamming people.