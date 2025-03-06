But the meeting between Ellison and the farmers was cordial. There was applause. Even laughter. Ellison brought along part of his trust-busting division. He told the crowd that he prioritizes rural Minnesota and wants to help farmers get a better shake than what corporate America offers. He mentioned how a handful of companies control the meat market, the grain markets, and seed and agriculture chemical sales. And how he’s suing John Deere for the right of farmers to repair their own tractors. He seemed to be trying to put the “F” back in the DFL.