Thousands of customers lost cell phone service Thursday morning when AT&T had a widespread outage, including customers in Minnesota.

DownDetector — a website that tracks system outages based on customer complaints — showed AT&T and its discount carrier, Cricket Wireless, had large numbers of outages from 3 a.m. until noon with nearly 75,000 AT&T customers without service. In that situation, users are unable to make and receive calls and texts and likely don't have access to the Internet either if using data.

Dallas-based AT&T — the country's largest carrier with more than 240 million customers — did not provide a reason for coverage issues beyond a reply to a social media complaint. The message from AT&T Help on X, formerly Twitter, said systems were "undergoing planned maintenance/being optimized for performance," per the Washington Post.

At 2:10 p.m. CT, AT&T issued a statement saying it had resolved its system issues.

"We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers. We sincerely apologize to them," the statement read. "Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future."

An AT&T spokesman declined to say how many of its customers the outage affected, and he did not comment on issues specific to Minnesota. An analysis of Google search data showed searches for "cancel AT&T" were up 567% on Thursday.

A notice on T-Mobile's website said the carrier didn't have any coverage problems.

"Our network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks," the statement read.

Verizon told the Washington Post outages did no interrupt its service, echoing T-Mobile's claims of their customers struggling to reach AT&T subscribers as the cause of any outage reports.

The city of Minneapolis indicated its emergency 911 phone system remained operational despite the national outages, though that wasn't the case for other local governments that did have issues because of the nationwide problems, per the Washington Post,

The Associated Press contributed to this report.