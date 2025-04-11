At Twin Cities Auto Show, shoppers eye car purchases ahead of looming tariffs

For makes and models least-impacted by the higher taxes, consumers could wind up paying an additional $2,500 to $5,000, according to an analysis from Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group. Mid-sized vehicles, including some passenger vans and pickup trucks, are expected to go up between $5,000 and $8,500. The highest expected jump is for full-size SUVs that contain parts from Canada, Mexico and Europe, ranging from $10,000 to $12,000 more per vehicle.