At Twin Cities Auto Show, shoppers eye car purchases ahead of looming tariffs

For Lori Galligan, the race is on to get a new car.
She loves her 10-year-old Toyota Prius — there’s nothing wrong with it, she says — and her husband’s 2012 Highlander is still good for long road trips. But with the threat of tariffs expected to drive up sticker prices on new cars, the Mendota Heights couple found themselves kicking the tires on the latest models at the Twin Cities Auto Show on Friday morning.
“We probably wouldn’t be looking right now, because we always put it off,” Lori Galligan said while checking out a 2025 Toyota Crown Signia in storm cloud blue. She said the uncertainty around the car market is “kind of forcing our hand.”
“We’re gonna get one, probably before it all hits the fan somehow,” Dennis Galligan added, with a laugh.
The couple were among the first to step into the massive showroom of the Twin Cities Auto Show, which opened Friday morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Billed as the biggest consumer event in the Upper Midwest annually, the attraction each year offers car-buyers a glimpse at brand-new stock from U.S. and foreign makers.
The sales pitch from Twin Cities car dealers: Now is a great time to buy.
Absent a destructive seasonal storm, winter is generally a calmer time in a Minnesota dealership. But, here and nationally, more eager buyers started visiting showrooms within the past few weeks as the yet-to-be-realized toll of automobile tariffs lies on the road ahead, said Scott Lambert, president of the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association.
New cars parked on dealer lots across town are generally from the standard three-month-old inventory and currently reflect pre-tariff prices, Lambert said. Precisely how much of the tab consumers will pick up is unclear, he said, but “it will have an impact.”