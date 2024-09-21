For the past 16 years, retired tailor Mukhtar Isse has been rebinding worn-out Qurans, using tape and glue to keep the sacred texts in the hands of local Muslims.
As Muslim community grows, old and worn-out Qurans are overwhelming mosques
Strict Islamic rules on disposal of the sacred text are colliding with state environmental laws, leaving Muslim leaders looking for a good solution.
By Mohamud Farah
He’s one of three Somali men who volunteer as bookbinders at local mosques. But they haven’t been able to keep up with demand.
Minnesota imams say strict rules regarding the disposal of the Muslim holy book, along with the state’s environmental regulations, have led to a pileup of old and damaged Qurans at local mosques. With no designated facilities for appropriately disposing the sacred texts, the issue has become a pressing concern for the Muslim community.
Ahemd Burhan Mohamed of New Brighton, who in 2018 became the first American to win the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, said the number of students memorizing the Quran is rapidly increasing. Nearly 800 participated in the Imam Shatibi Quran Competition held in July at John F. Kennedy High School in Bloomington.
The Quran is a staple for every Islamic school student, making it the best-selling book in Islamic bookstores across Minnesota.
Haji-Ahmed Mohamed Firin, owner of Tawakal Bookstore in the 24 Mall in Minneapolis, said parents visit his store seeking guidance on how to dispose of worn-out Qurans.
“What else can I tell them?” he said. “I advise them to take it to the mosque.”
In the past, families would inherit Qurans due to the scarcity of paper, leading to careful preservation of the texts. However, today’s abundance of printed Qurans — and the number of young Muslims in Quranic classes — has made the disposal of old and worn-out copies more challenging.
“As children quickly wear out and rip pages from their own Quranic books, families struggle to find a proper way to dispose of the texts in accordance with Islamic rules,” said Imam Yusuf Abdulle, executive director of the Islamic Association of North America (IANA) in Minneapolis.
“We want to follow the proper Islamic guidelines for disposing of old Quranic texts, but we must also adhere to the state’s environmental laws. It’s a challenging situation for us.”
While some Islamic traditions permit the burning of worn-out sacred books as a last resort, environmental regulations and concerns in Minnesota complicate that practice for mosques.
Related Coverage
St. PaulBuilding on popular high school classes, St. Paul school district launches two Karen kindergartens
MinneapolisAfter a spring of hard choices, Minneapolis superintendent optimistic about new school year
According to Imam Mohamed Abdi Shuayb, an Islamic scholar and founder of the Bayan Research Center in St. Anthony, “Islamically, it is permissible for old and worn-out Quranic texts to be burned appropriately.”
He added: “It is unfortunate that we have over 60 mosques in Minnesota, and no one in the state is performing this noble task that preserves the environment and benefits the entire nation.”
The Egyptian Dar al-Ifta, established in 1895 and renowned for its religious rulings, has emphasized the importance of preserving the Quran. According to its guidance on handling worn-out and damaged Qurans, every Muslim should ensure that the Quran is not exposed to disrespect or loss.
That can be done by keeping it in a protective cover and placing it in a location where it can be maintained and preserved, preventing its pages from scattering and possibly subjecting it to disrespect.
According to Islamic law, there are three legal ways to deal with a damaged Quran:
Burying it in a clean place, which is considered one of the most respectful ways to preserve the holy book. A deep hole should be dug to protect it from any impurity.
A damaged Quran can be carefully burned, and the ashes buried. This method requires the intention of burning to protect the Quranic text from disrespect, not for any other purpose. It is the most convenient method for Muslim communities living in Western countries, but only if the practice adheres to local laws and environmental regulations.
If the damage is partial, the Quran can be sent to a specialized institution for restoration to be rebounded or repaired. In Minnesota, that’s the only current method for handling damaged Quranic books.
Islam is not the only faith tradition with strict rules about the handling of sacred texts.
Judaism’s sacred texts, particularly Torah scrolls and other religious writings, must be disposed of with great reverence. The traditional method of disposal involves burial, said Rabbi Yosi Gordon of the Minnesota Rabbinical Association. “No burning, that’s absolutely forbidden,” he said.
Gordon said synagogues have arrangements with Jewish cemeteries or mortuaries to handle sacred texts. “We send them the books,” he said. “And when they have a burial, they add the books into the coffin and it’s considered a great honor for the deceased to be buried with holy books.”
Rev. Timothy Sas, of St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis, said Orthodox Christians revere the Bible as Muslims do the Quran. He said he rarely gets asked how to dispose of worn-out Bibles. “The appropriate way ... is to bury it or burn it,” he said.
However, Sas said, it’s perfectly acceptable for Christians to recycle printed pages that may include biblical sections or verses. That’s different from Islamic practice, which says it’s inappropriate to discard pages with Quran sections or verses.
Imams and mosque leaders have met with Minneapolis Council Member Jamal Osman to discuss the need for a proper disposal solution for old holy books. But while Muslim faith leaders seek an environmentally friendly option, technology may offer one solution.
Imam Shuayb said many young people use Quran apps on their smartphones during mosque visits, especially on Fridays and between night prayers. The use of these apps helps conserve trees and reduce waste.
Farhan Abdi, an Eagan father of six, found his house full of old holy books upon returning from a summer trip to Kenya, where his children visited their grandparents.
“They are everywhere,” he said of the texts, “on the refrigerator, all shelves, the living room, and all bedrooms.”
Abdi, a business owner who flips houses, has a homegrown solution: he has pledged to help purchase a machine for incinerating old Qurans.
About the partnership
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for a free newsletter to receive Sahan’s stories in your inbox.
about the writer
Mohamud Farah
Minnesota waterfowl opener produces ducks for some, memories for all