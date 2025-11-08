Nearly 100 cases of chronic wasting disease were documented in Minnesota deer last year, the highest number on record and surpassing the previous high by about a third.
Since the first case of the neurodegenerative disease was confirmed here in 2002, about 400 deer have been catalogued with CWD, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Board of Animal Health. About six cases have been documented so far in 2025.
The increase comes as the firearm deer season opens amid a reported resurgence in the whitetail population after two mild winters.
Still, Minnesota’s level of CWD pales in comparison to Wisconsin’s.
Wisconsin reports hundreds of cases — primarily in their southwestern counties — every year, according to the data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
All told, they’ve seen several thousand CWD cases over nearly 25 years, compared to Minnesota’s few hundred.
The data shows CWD has mostly been found in Minnesota’s southeastern counties, although it has jumped to northern counties in small numbers. The figures include both wild and captive animals.
Meanwhile, the epicenter of the Wisconsin cases is in Iowa County, where more than 4,500 cases have been documented since 2002.