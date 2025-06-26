As CDC vaccine experts debate study data, U fact checker finds errors

An infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota uncovered a fake citation and errors just before they were presented Thursday to an influential federal panel considering safety concerns over thimerosal, a little-used preservative in flu shots.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in Atlanta officially recommended on Thursday that Americans avoid seasonal influenza vaccines containing thimerosal, which few do. But it did not consider the disputed research before making its decision.
The U’s Dr. David Boulware raised concerns on social media this week after reviewing Thursday’s ACIP agenda and failing to find a study that was scheduled to be presented. A draft presentation slide suggested the missing study offered proof of long-term neurological consequences from exposure to thimerosal, a preservative that contains mercury.
“It was a very strong statement, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m curious about that study,’” Boulware said in an interview. “I tried to look up the study and couldn’t find it ... and I’m pretty good at doing literature searches.”
Thursday’s ACIP meeting was the first since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. replaced the entire panel and appointed several members who are skeptical of vaccines and vaccine safety.
The presentation on thimerosal was by Lyn Redfield, who used to lead a group called Children’s Health Defense that is skeptical of vaccine safety and lists Kennedy as a founder. Redfield’s actual presentation excluded the disputed study, and corrected an error that Boulware also had found suggesting influenza vaccines contain a much higher amount of thimerosal than they actually do.
The disputed 2008 study in her draft presentation was purportedly coauthored by Dr. Robert F. Berman, an expert in neurodevelopmental disorders from the University of California, Davis. Berman told Boulware he had written a study that year in another journal, but it came to an opposite conclusion and did not find neurotoxic effects from thimerosal.
ACIP took three separate votes Thursday and recommended in 5-1 decisions that children, pregnant women and adults in general seek seasonal flu vaccines that don’t contain thimerosal. The panel issues expert guidance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before it sets national vaccination guidelines.