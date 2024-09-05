Twin Cities Suburbs

Arden Hills sees rise in door-to-door solicitors without permits

The city is asking residents to report encounters with unlicensed solicitors. The city permit process includes a background check.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 12:30PM
The city of Arden Hills is asking residents to report door-to-door solicitors without permits. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Arden Hills has seen an uptick in solicitors who lack the permit required to go door to door in the city and is asking for residents’ help in reporting them, according to a city alert.

Like many cities, Arden Hills requires solicitors who have direct contact with residents to obtain a license through a process involving a background check. They are required to show their license upon request.

Residents who receive unlicensed solicitors should call 911 and report the company, because many companies associated with the recent uptick in solicitors do not have local contacts the city can follow up with, according to the alert. Residents should follow up with the city to supply the name of the company later.

Solicitors are permitted between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. in Arden Hills. Residents who do not want solicitors at their door can put up signs prohibiting them.

Candidates for elected office during election season, religious organizations and those leaving a flyer without knocking are not required to have a permit in Arden Hills.

