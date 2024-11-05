The City Council election in Arden Hills is expected to shape future development at the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant (TCAAP), one of the largest undeveloped pieces of land in the Twin Cities.
East metro elections: Arden Hills voters could sway future development at Army ammunition site
Other notable elections in the east metro include several seats on the Ramsey County Board and a citywide trash collection question in Mounds View.
The issue is the crux of the race between four candidates for two council seats in Arden Hills.
Incumbent Brenda Holden and David Radziej, have questioned whether plans under consideration for TCAAP are right for the city. Meanwhile, candidates Richard Priore and Kurt Weber have promoted continuing negotiations with the county and developer based on current plans.
Development at TCAAP has been stymied for years as Arden Hills and Ramsey County, jointly responsible for developing the site, failed to come to an agreement to allow construction. Much of the debate revolved around whether the plans should include more housing.
Since 2023, the relationship between the council and county has thawed and the two are working on TCAAP together, but this election could shift the 3-2 majority.
Other east metro races to watch:
Mounds View trash question
Voters in Mound View will decide whether or not to move to a city-organized trash collection system.
Currently, Mounds View residents choose and contract with their own hauler. Under a city-run system, the city would hire residents’ hauler.
City officials have said an organized system would be better for the environment and reduce wear on roads. Haulers cast doubt on the city’s arguments; they favor the current system and oppose changing it.
Ramsey County Board
The Ramsey County Board will have two new members in January, when newly elected commissioners are sworn in.
Two candidates are running for the District 7 seat representing Maplewood, North Saint Paul and White Bear Lake: Kelly Miller, who works as the director of the Department of Indian Work at Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul, and Sarah K. Yang, an academic coordinator at TRIO Upward Bound, an academic preparatory program.
The winner will succeed Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, who announced her retirement after nearly three decades on the board.
Tara Jebens-Singh, a newcomer to the board, is running unopposed to succeed outgoing Commissioner Nicole Joy Frethem, representing District 1, which covers many of Ramsey County’s northern suburbs.
District 2 Incumbent Mary Jo McGuire is running unopposed to represent Lauderdale, Little Canada, New Brighton, Roseville and St. Anthony.
