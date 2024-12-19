The owner of Arctic Cat is suspending production at Arctic Cat’s facilities in Thief River Falls and its engine manufacturing plant in St. Cloud as it seeks strategic alternatives for the powersports company.
Arctic Cat owner stopping all production, could sell the Minnesota snowmobile and ATV maker
Textron Inc. had already announced it was halting factory work in Thief River Falls and cutting the workforce; now, St. Cloud operations also will be affected as powersports industry continues to hit bumps.
Rhode Island-based Textron Inc., a industrial conglomerate that owns aviation and defense companies, purchased Arctic Cat in January 2017 for $247 million. Arctic Cat became part of Textron’s Industrial segment that includes other Textron Specialty Vehicles like E-Z-Go golf carts, Cushman utility vehicles, Jacobsen mowers and other brands.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday Textron announced it was seeking strategic alternatives for Arctic Cat. “The consumer end market demand for powersports products continues to remain soft,” wrote the company it its filing.
In November, Textron announced it had laid off 65 employees and planned to suspend snowmobile production in the first half of 2025. Now “production will be indefinitely suspended for all product lines sometime in the first half of 2025,” according to an email from a Textron spokesperson.
Some workers will return at the start of the new year to complete limited production runs tied to existing customer orders so an exact date when all production will cease has not been determined.
Textron said employees who work through their specific completion dates will be offered severance.
Textron will take a charge of $30 million to $40 million to write down the production-related powersports inventory, according to the SEC filing.
Arctic Cat’s Thief River Falls plant has approximately 530 employees; the St. Cloud plant has about 30 workers.
The powersports industry has been struggling lately and Medina-based Polaris Inc., the largest powersports manufacturing, announced during its third quarter earnings in October that it was limiting production to protect inventory levels at its dealers.
And in a filing with the SEC on Thursday, Polaris said it amended some of its credit agreements, including increasing the amount of its revolving line of credit and extending some maturity dates.
In June 2023, Yamaha announced that it was exiting the snowmobile business leaving the powersports category with three main producers Polaris, Arctic Cat and Canada-based BRP Inc. makers of Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles.
Arctic Cat owner stopping all production, could sell the Minnesota snowmobile and ATV maker
Textron Inc. had already announced it was halting factory work in Thief River Falls and cutting the workforce; now, St. Cloud operations also will be affected as powersports industry continues to hit bumps.