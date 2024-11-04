Apple Valley’s current volleyball players weren’t yet born the last time the storied program made it to a state tournament.
Apple Valley girls volleyball returns to state tournament after 23-year absence
In what started as a rebuilding year, the two-time state champion staged two upsets in the Section 6 tournament to reach the Class 4A tournament.
They hadn’t seen the Eagles program take one of its 13 trips to state, win titles in 1985 and 1992, then finish runner-up in 1997. Instead, they’d seen Apple Valley finish with zero wins in 2020, five in 2021 and four in 2022.
Over the years, they hosted the annual Eagle Invite that included top state-bound teams — and the Eagles.
But then, a rebuilding season turned into a state tournament run.
“We kept achieving some of these heights I didn’t think we’d get to for another season,” head coach Hannah Specktor said. This fall, the Eagles beat defending Class 4A state champ Wayzata in September, then knocked off top-10 Prior Lake in October.
“The team was really pushing hard to make this their opportunity in the section to advance,” Specktor said.
Apple Valley (14-14), the No. 4 seed in Section 6, booked its next trip to Class 4A state by upsetting the top two seeds in its section tournament last week — No. 1 Edina in the semifinals, then No. 2 Minneapolis Southwest in the championship this
In their first trip to Xcel Energy Center since 2001, the Eagles are the eighth seed in Class 4A, slated to face No. 1 Lakeville South (29-2) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
“(We’re) used to being underestimated as a program,” Specktor said. “We are allowed to sneak in a little bit unsuspectingly at times, get a little bit more momentum, and we can take off.”
Specktor took over as the Eagles’ head coach in 2021 after eight years as Apple Valley’s junior varsity and assistant varsity coach. An emphasis on refining fundamental skills, time for returning players to gel and increased participation in the district’s juniors program has helped boost Apple Valley’s performance in a stacked South Suburban Conference, she said.
Combine that with a unique playing style — opting to run the middle more than most teams — and the Eagles were able to challenge opponents with a different-looking defense and big performances out of sophomore middle blocker Ginny Gores and sophomore outside hitter Sophia Cowan to win their section.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsDelano starts fast, finishes strong to top Northfield for Class 3A, Section 6 volleyball title
“I’ve watched a lot of those celebrations happen in front of me, so to be able to live that moment, I’m still kind of pinching myself,” Specktor said. “I’m so happy for the girls they get to live this experience.”
In the state quarterfinals, the Eagles get a rematch with the top team in their regular-season conference, Lakeville South. The Cougars swept the Eagles 3-0 in September.
State Tournament Quarterfinals Schedule
Wednesday
4A quarterfinals
No. 1 Lakeville South vs No. 8 Apple Valley, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Champlin Park vs No. 7 Anoka, 3 p.m.
No. 3 East Ridge vs No. 6 Minnetonka, 3 p.m.
No. 4 St. Michael-Albertville vs No. 5 Roseville Area, 1 p.m.
3A quarterfinals
No. 1 Delano vs No. 8 Hermantown, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Marshall vs No. 7 Monticello, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Stewartville vs No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Mahtomedi vs Alexandria Area, 5 p.m.
Thursday
2A quarterfinals
No. 1 Albany vs No. 8 New London-Spicer, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Chatfield vs No. 7 Rush City, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Hawley vs No. 6 St. Croix Lutheran Academy, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Southwest Christian vs No. 5 Annandale, 1 p.m.
1A quarterfinals
No. 1 Mayer Lutheran vs No. 8 Sebeka, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Minneota vs No. 7 Ely, 7 p.m.
No. 3 New Life Academy of Woodbury vs No. 6 Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
No. 4 West Central Area School vs No. 5 Kittson County Central, 5 p.m.
Football Across Minnesota: Macalester players have learned to manage a unique schedule. Also: Alexandria's 99-yarder, and a legacy that began with Bud.