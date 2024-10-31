Delano and Northfield entered the Class 3A, Section 6 volleyball final as the top two seeds, hungry for a trip to the state tournament.
Delano starts fast, finishes strong to top Northfield for Class 3A, Section 6 volleyball title
The Tigers return to the state tournament after finishing runners-up to Marshall a year ago.
By Theo Franz
The Tigers were primed to return to state, looking to redeem last year’s loss to Marshall in the Class 3A championship game. The Raiders sought to put their name on the bracket for the first time in school history.
In the end, much like the rest of their season, unbeaten Delano (30-0) started hot and never stopped, cruising past Northfield in four sets, 25-12, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, at Waconia High School.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Delano coach Becca Rue said. “The first set they were in a 5-1, second set they went into a 6-2 and had their setter swinging, which made us adjust our game plan.”
Rue was announced as Section 6 Coach of the Year shortly after the match.
The undefeated Tigers received a bye to begin the tournament as the No. 1 seed and beat No. 4 Mound Westonka in three sets in the semifinals.
The reigning runners-up will now travel to the state tournament at Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 6.
A majority of Delano’s players were sophomores when they lost last year’s Class 3A final to Marshall. Now, as juniors, Rue says that nucleus is focused and understands how to overcome adversity late into the season.
“Obviously we’d love another shot at that title match, but we have to remember that in the state tournament, everybody is really good,” Rue said.
Before losing to Delano, Northfield had defeated No. 7 Richfield and No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s in section play. The Raiders closed their season 22-8 for the second consecutive year.
“We had six senior players and a senior manager, and the load they were willing to carry at all times allowed us to get as far as we did,” Northfield coach Elizabeth Larson said. “Without their leadership, this would have been a completely different season.”
Delano’s first-round opponent will be determined in the Class 3A bracket once all section tournaments have concluded.
