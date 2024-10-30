High Schools

Providence Academy girls basketball recruit Maddyn Greenway narrows college list

Junior is the state’s top recruit in the Class of 2026 and No. 18 in the nation according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2024 at 10:16PM
Providence Academy guard Maddyn Greenway (30) dribbles the ball in the first half.
Providence Academy guard Maddyn Greenway is the nation's 18th-ranked player in the Class of 2026 by ESPN. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Maddyn Greenway competes at a high level.

Now the Providence Academy junior point guard has several of the nation’s most prestigious women’s collegiate basketball programs competing for her services.

Greenway pared her list of 40 scholarship offers to Stanford, UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, Iowa and Clemson on Wednesday.

“Academics and a team that consistently wins is important to me,” Greenway previously said. “I also don’t want to have to change my game.”

The 5-foot-8 Greenway is the state’s highest-rated recruit in the Class of 2026 and No. 18 in the nation according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz.

Her family has some experience with recruiting. Her father, Chad, played for the Vikings after attending Iowa, and her mother, Jenni, ran track for the Hawkeyes.

“My parents help me a lot,” Greenway said. “They told me not to rush to any decisions. They kept my head on straight. Told me to stay cool.”

Greenway has guided Providence Academy to three consecutive Class 2A state basketball championships. She had 30 points, five coming in the final minute, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Lions rallied for an 81-78 victory over Albany in the title game in March.

“I would like to win two more state championships before going to college,” Greenway said.

Greenway averaged 34.3 points per game as a sophomore, her second consecutive year eclipsing 30 points per game. She scored her 3,000th career point at the beginning of February.

“I still have something to prove,” Greenway said. “I need to become more consistent in every aspect of the game.”

Greenway did just that this summer playing for the North Tartan 17-and-under AAU team, where she concentrated on improving her midrange offense and her defense.

“I need to expand my game,” she said. “Offensively, I worked a ton on midrange shots. On defense, I guarded the top guards in the country all summer. I need to step up in that role.”

Greenway isn’t likely to back down from a challenge. She’s an intense competitor.

“I play with an edge and the will to win,” Greenway said. “That’s what attracts a lot of colleges. I want to be able to play at the highest level.”

