The Falcons libero is among the state’s most targeted players on service receptions, with 631 this season. The 5-7 junior has also recorded 473 digs for the No. 6 seed in Class 1A, including 21 in their 3-1 Section 1 championship upset of Mabel-Canton. The Falcons (17-15) took down the team ranked second in Class 1A by the coaches’ association at the end of the regular season.