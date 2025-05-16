AP tests are now mostly online. Here’s what some Minnesota schools have noticed.

In preparing students for Advanced Placement (AP) tests this year, Minnesota teachers had to ask a few new questions: Do you know your username? Your online password? Is your laptop fully charged?
That’s because the College Board, the national organization responsible for the courses’ standardized tests — which allow high school students to earn college credit — has transitioned most of its AP exams online. For 28 of the 36 AP subjects, bubble sheets requiring a No. 2 pencil are a thing of the past.
“Anytime you’re relying on technology, there are risks,” said Kevin Nelson, the AP coordinator at Bloomington’s Kennedy High School. “But this, far and away, has been the smoothest year.”
The widespread adoption of online testing platforms began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person testing was limited. Now, it’s become almost routine, say school leaders. Even after coming back to school after distance learning, many schools continued using online platforms for lessons, assignments and tests, which students complete on their district-provided laptops.
It’s what kids are used to, said Jessica Lange Brar, the assessment coordinator for Eden Prairie schools.
“They’re actually more comfortable testing online,” Brar said of the exams, which were administered this week and last week. “Paper makes them feel like it’s more official and raises their stress a little.”
Students use a digital testing app called Bluebook — the same platform students use to take the SAT, which is, as of last year, also entirely online. The app closes all other applications to prevent cheating.
Some “hybrid digital” AP exams for courses that require solving equations still include a paper booklet for some answers. But the shift to digital means school staff have less paperwork to order, store, count, sort and mail.