Anoka County sues city of Anoka over rejected project as fight over new jail rages on

Anoka County is taking the city of Anoka to court — over a parking ramp. Or maybe it’s a parking garage?
And the argument over which term to use, and whether such a structure is allowed, is only part of the lawsuit filed Nov. 7.
The legal fight is the latest sign of how strained the relationship between county and city officials has become as they struggle to compromise on building a new jail downtown. The stalemate has caused friction for years, with heated debates over how large a facility the county really needs, and the city lobbying the Legislature to allow the jail to move elsewhere. Meanwhile, more tensions between the county and city have surfaced.
In its lawsuit, Anoka County accuses city officials of denying plans for a parking ramp over concerns that it is a precursor to the jail project. The county alleges the city “looked for ways” to reject the downtown parking ramp, which would serve county government buildings, including by debating where “parking ramps” versus “parking garages” are permitted.
“The City’s general antagonism toward the County and its disagreement with the County’s other pending land use applications do not constitute valid grounds for denying” the parking ramp, the suit reads.
City officials denied the project because they said it did not fit Anoka’s plan for the downtown business district, that parking ramps are not an allowable use there, and due to traffic and environmental concerns.
Other frustrations have been building between Anoka County and its county seat. Anoka Mayor Erik Skogquist recently criticized Anoka County officials for previously refusing to fund the Northstar Commuter Rail, which is now slated to close this winter, a process the city is trying to slow down.
And the county is suing the Minnesota Department of Transportation after state legislation directed county funds toward a city project that would revamp the Rum River in downtown Anoka.