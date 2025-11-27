Annunciation principal ‘called to show the world what healing looks like’

“GOD IS GOOD!” the principal shouted to the 300 students buzzing in the auditorium at Annunciation Catholic School. They quieted immediately. “ALL THE TIME!” they responded.
It was two months after bullets flew through the adjacent church’s stained-glass windows, terrorizing students in their first Mass of the new school year. Two children — 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski — had been killed, and dozens more injured.
This prayer service marked the first time all students had gathered in one room since their communal trauma of Aug. 27.
The week before, there had been a joyous homecoming for the final injured student returning from the hospital. Yet, signs of heartbreak and stress were all around: panic attacks, nightmare-filled sleep, students who couldn’t make it through the school day. The night before, some students asked parents to walk them through how this prayer service would go. They were scared.
Still, principal Matt DeBoer led with hope.
“ALL THE TIME!” the principal continued the call-and-response. “GOD IS GOOD!” the students replied.
DeBoer had planned this service intentionally, knowing there’s comfort in ritual. He acknowledged that life is hard but said we learn from pain. He prayed for healing. He commended students’ bravery for coming. Praying together is part of their identity, and he wanted these kids to know that hadn’t been taken away.
DeBoer is a Ted Lasso-like character, a 40-year-old whirlwind of positive energy and human kindness. “He hits his alarm clock in the morning and he’s ready to go,” said Kelly Surapaneni, a mentor to DeBoer when he was a Catholic school principal in Seattle.