Annunciation principal ‘called to show the world what healing looks like’

“I don’t know how anyone cannot believe in the divine when you have a story like this,” DeBoer said. “You have moments of joy like that. And then I’ve been to two children’s funerals. What we want to continue to talk about is the lives Harper and Fletcher lived and how they lived them and the joy they put on this Earth. We were invited to continue to be the light.” He was referencing a moment from Harper’s funeral, when her mother beseeched people to carry Harper’s light forward. “It’s our job to carry that torch on,” DeBoer said.