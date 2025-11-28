Minneapolis

Strib photographer’s Annunciation shooting photo makes Time’s Top 100 for 2025

The searing image by Rich Tsong-Taatarii showed a barefoot woman sprinting toward the school following the August shooting.

By Kim Hyatt

November 28, 2025 at 10:22PM
A parent runs toward the school during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A singular image of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting described the horror and panic without words.

It’s a searing photograph of a mother running barefoot, her shoes in each hand, running toward the chaotic scene this summer in south Minneapolis. It was recently recognized by Time magazine. Minnesota Star Tribune staff photographer Rich Tsong-Taatarii captured the moment that made TIME’s Top 100 Photos of 2025.

“While it is touching that Time recognized this image as resonating with people throughout the word, I wish there was a world where these type of events were a lot less common,” Tsong-Taatarii wrote in response to the recognition.

Two children, 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski, were killed and 28 others were injured when gunfire infiltrated the church sanctuary Aug. 27 during the first morning mass of the school year.

Tsong-Taatarii describe how he made the viral image in a Star Tribune interview.

“I noticed this woman who was already running towards the school with her sandals on, but she couldn’t negotiate it fast enough to get there in her own desperate way,” Tsong-Taatarii said. “So she took them off and, you know, ran barefoot... I could sense her desperation, her mama bear instincts, so I knew I had to, you know, capture that.”

Star Tribune photographer Richard Tsong-Taatarii.

Tsong-Taatarii has worked for the Star Tribune since 1999. He is an internationally acclaimed documentary photographer with a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University.

His focus on documenting social issues of underrepresented minorities has earned him many honors, including being part of the team Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for covering the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Tsong-Taatarii also received the World Press Photo award and a Photographer of the Year award from the National Press Photographers Association for his coverage of the Rohingya exodus, Standing Rock protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Every year, the photo department at Time magazine selects the strongest images over the 12 past months. This image made the list along with the caption: “A parent runs toward the school during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 27.”

Tsong-Taatarii’s photo of the mother was the focus of letters to the editor, countless Facebook posts and a segment on the Today Show.

“We can feel her desperate energy,” Dr. Lauren Walsh, director of the Gallatin Photojournalism Intensive at NYU, told Today. “The fact that we don’t see her face allows the viewer to slot themselves into her position, the terrifying position that any parent in this setting might confront: ‘That could be me. What if this happened at my child’s school?’"

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

