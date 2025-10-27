Live music adds fire to Animales BBQ’s buzz in Minneapolis

Old-school Twin Cities music lovers may liken the new venue to the old Famous Dave’s space inside the former Calhoun Square, what with the barbecue tie-in and Animales’ focus on Americana music and other rootsy-flavored sounds. But the remade space is also reminiscent of the warehouse-turned-supper-club vibe at Icehouse in south Minneapolis and your average brewery taproom, too — like the one right next door at La Doña Cervezeria, which should get more deserved attention with its bustling new neighbor.