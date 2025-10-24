Lukas Nelson returns relishing ‘special day’ at Farm Aid

It wasn’t just us. Last month’s Farm Aid mega-concert in Minneapolis was a big and beautiful occasion for the performers, too — or at least it was to one of that day’s busiest and most visible players.
“Anytime I can play with my dad, I think it’s a special day,” Lukas Nelson said. “But yeah, it was also a special Farm Aid overall.”
“Dad” in Nelson’s case is American music icon Willie Nelson, who was the last of several performers with whom Lukas sang during the Sept. 20 all-star benefit show at Huntington Bank Stadium (also: Dave Matthews and Sierra Ferrell). Lukas had been performing at Farm Aid since his teen years, when he started picking guitar in his father’s and late aunt Bobbie Nelson’s Family Band.
Now 36, the younger Nelson has had — to use the title of one of his dad’s collections — one hell of a ride. He has toured as the leader of Neil Young’s backing band and put out eight albums with his own group, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. No question he’s come out from under Willie’s enormous shadow.
A month and half after his high-profile Farm Aid appearance(s), Lukas is due back in the Twin Cities touting a new kind of record: a solo album. He will perform Tuesday at the Palace Theatre promoting “American Romance,” his first record without his longtime band.
Recorded with another country music scion as producer, Shooter Jennings (son of Waylon Jennings), “American Romance” is more stripped-down and personal than his rowdier, rockier Promise of the Real albums, one that could be filed next to Brandi Carlile or Jason Isbell LPs. As he succinctly put it, “It’s a songwriter’s record first and foremost.”
Talking by phone last week from a tour stop in Detroit — “I’ve been seeing a lot of the Midwest lately,” he good-naturedly noted — Nelson talked more about the new album and his previous big gig in Minnesota.
On the decision to record without his longtime band: “I’m still using our bass player, Corey McCormick, and a couple of the other guys are still playing with me occasionally, too. It was just a lot of different reasons, mainly if you play with the same guys for 15 years, sometimes you just need a change and you want to explore different types of sounds. Also, some of the guys were just in different places in our lives, too.