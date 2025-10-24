Lukas Nelson returns relishing ‘special day’ at Farm Aid

On the album’s final track, “You Were It,” which he wrote at age 11 and his dad recorded in 2014: “It’s the first song I ever wrote, and this is the first album I’ve ever put out that doesn’t have Promise of the Real attached to it, so I figured it was fitting to circle back to it. When I look back at that song and I play it live every night, I realize it’s not really linear songwriting. That song, to me, holds up well with any of my other songs, and I was so young when I wrote it. So sometimes I think it’s less about whether you’re getting better or worse as a songwriter, it’s more about are you just getting in the way of a good song coming out.”