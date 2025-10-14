A new jazz venue is coming to Uptown in Minneapolis

With the dust finally settling on Hennepin Avenue’s reconstruction, musicians soon will settle into a new home for jazz in an old building along Uptown’s main thoroughfare.
Brownstone Jazz Club has been announced as an incoming tenant of a historic one-story brownstone building at 2756 Hennepin Av. in Minneapolis, next door to Isles Bun & Coffee. That stretch of Hennepin just recently opened after a year-plus of reconstruction.
The intimate music club is on track to open in December or in early 2026. It will be run by a veteran R&B singer who lives nearby and said he “wanted to give musicians somewhere in this area to play.”
“I believe in the revitalization of Uptown and think this place can play a big role,” said Johnnie Brown, a singer originally from Mississippi who’s been active in the Twin Cities music scene for about 15 years.
Known for staging tributes to R&B greats like Barry White and Luther Vandross at venues including Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Crooners and the Dakota, Brown was getting coffee at Isles Bun & Coffee earlier this year when he mentioned to a friend that the vacant space next door “would make a really nice club.” The friend knew the landlord, and the seed was planted.
“The idea just took off from there,” marveled Brown, who admitted, “Owning a club was never really a dream of mine, but now it’s become my vision.”
Brown’s longtime business manager, Hernitta Moore, also will serve as Brownstone Jazz’s operational manager. She said high-end cocktails and “finger food” will be on the menu alongside jazz and R&B music five nights a week, plus a Sunday gospel brunch.
“We’ll be open to whatever else the community wants there,” Moore added.