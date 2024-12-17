Politics

Angie Craig wins approval of panel to serve as ranking Democrat on House Agriculture Committee

The full House caucus is set to cast a final vote Tuesday. Craig’s strong support gives her an edge in the three-way race.

By Sydney Kashiwagi and

Christopher Vondracek

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 12:22AM
A U.S. House panel that decides committee assignments has recommended Rep. Angie Craig serve as the ranking Democrat on the powerful House Agriculture Committee.

The House Steering and Policy Committee’s decision to back Craig was made on the first ballot. The Minnesota congresswoman was locked in a tight three-way race with incumbent ranking member Georgia Rep. David Scott and longtime California Democrat Rep. Jim Costa. A source familiar with the race said Craig received 34 votes, Costa 22 and Scott just 5.

“I am humbled to have earned the recommendation of the Steering and Policy Committee to serve as Ranking Member of the House Committee on Agriculture. I’m ready to help us win back rural Americans, and with them, a strong Democratic Majority. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues across the full Democratic caucus tomorrow,” Craig said in a statement.

Though the House Steering and Policy Committee has made its recommendation, the contentious ranking member race is not over yet.

The full House Democratic caucus will need to vote on committee leadership elections, a vote that is expected to take place on Tuesday. The full caucus can vote differently from the House Steering and Policy, but Craig’s strong support from committee gives her an advantage.

Heading into Monday’s panel vote, some members of the House Agriculture Committee said Craig was a strong contender and had been working hard behind the scenes to earn their support.

Republicans will remain in charge of the House Agriculture Committee in the next Congress, as the GOP retained control of Congress in the November elections. The current chair of that committee is Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania. Scott is the first African-American to lead the committee, but he has been plagued by health issues.

Reporter Christopher Vondracek contributed to this report.

