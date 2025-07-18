Anderson: Parasites, snails, ducks and government make for itchy battle on Minnesota lake

Bill Ness watched two weeks ago as his 5-year-old daughter walked into Pelican Lake in Otter Tail county wearing a full wet suit, with booties.
In less than 10 minutes, the girl’s hands were covered with welts.
The problem: swimmer’s itch.
But not your typical swimmer’s itch, Ness said.
“Comparing what we have to regular swimmer’s itch is like comparing a cold to COVID,’’ he said.
Ness has been on Pelican Lake since 1982, when his parents bought a cabin that he and his wife have since purchased.
Like thousands of other home and cabin owners on Minnesota lakes, he’s spent a veritable lifetime of summers swimming, tubing and water skiing during the all-too-brief blessings of June, July and August.
But no more.