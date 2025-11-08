Anderson: In Minnesota, women and kids seek solace of deer camp — and challenge of the hunt

“I grew up in Nicollet, in southern Minnesota, and have hunted with my grandpa, Tom Rieke, since before I could carry a gun. He has plenty of pictures of me dozing off after the first hour. But I have many memories in exchange — like trying to stay quiet on the way to his stand, (even though he always brought noisy snacks) and the thrill of shooting my first deer, a doe. As the only girl among three brothers, I was determined to keep up with them. Ironically, I’m now the only one who still hunts every year. We set up camp on my grandpa’s land and spend the weekends hoping for a big buck. But my favorite part is evenings laughing and sharing stories around a campfire with grandpa, uncle Robby, family and friends. Here’s hoping this year brings another great memory — and maybe a big buck!"