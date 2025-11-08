Anderson: In Minnesota, women and kids seek solace of deer camp — and challenge of the hunt

Recent license sales indicate about 14% of Minnesota deer hunters are women, with a larger portion — about 29% — of youth licenses going to girls.
More tellingly, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, about a third of all new hunters are females — a trend that, if it continues, might fill the license-sales gap created by male hunters who gray out of the sport.
Below, in their own words, are vignettes of six women and youth whitetail hunters who will be in the field this weekend when the 2025 Minnesota firearms deer season begins.
Colleen Foehrenbacher, 40, Lanesboro
“I grew up in Ohio and came to Minnesota in 2010 to work as an intern at Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in southeast Minnesota. I’m now the center’s executive director. I didn’t grow up hunting. But I took a DNR Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop, which was great and introduced me to various types of hunting, including bow hunting for deer. I also learned about hunting from my husband, Tony. In the years since, I’ve become very passionate about the sport. I’ve already killed a buck this fall with my bow, and I’m looking forward to the firearms opener, when Tony and I and his mom, LaRae, will hunt together. All of the meat we eat is wild, whether it’s venison or birds. My big passion now is teaching other people about hunting, because it has changed my life in so many ways.”
Foehrenbacher’s opening morning report: “It was super fun. I saw two coyotes and had two small bucks in range. I passed. But my husband, Tony, shot a bruiser of an 8-pointer!”
Breckan Nelson, 12, Lakeville
“I’m really excited about this year’s deer opener. Last season, I sat in a blind with my dad, but I didn’t have a gun. This year I’ll be carrying my own gun, a 20-gauge with slugs. I’ve practiced quite a bit with it, and I’m optimistic we’ll see deer because the guy whose land we’ll be hunting has been out quite a bit with his bow and he’s seen deer on the property, which is about 40 minutes from our home. The weather forecast is for temperatures in the upper 20s with a chance for snow or rain. But my dad and I should be comfortable in our ground blind. My goal is to shoot a bigger buck. I like to eat venison, too!”
Nelson’s opening morning report: “When two does walked by our blind, dad said, ‘Don’t shoot,’ that a buck would follow. That didn’t happen. A spike buck did show up later, but I didn’t have a shot. A guy in our group shot an 8-pointer, however.”
Koral Knaak, 26, Alexandria
“I grew up in Nicollet, in southern Minnesota, and have hunted with my grandpa, Tom Rieke, since before I could carry a gun. He has plenty of pictures of me dozing off after the first hour. But I have many memories in exchange — like trying to stay quiet on the way to his stand, (even though he always brought noisy snacks) and the thrill of shooting my first deer, a doe. As the only girl among three brothers, I was determined to keep up with them. Ironically, I’m now the only one who still hunts every year. We set up camp on my grandpa’s land and spend the weekends hoping for a big buck. But my favorite part is evenings laughing and sharing stories around a campfire with grandpa, uncle Robby, family and friends. Here’s hoping this year brings another great memory — and maybe a big buck!"