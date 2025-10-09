Hunting deer with crossbows is bringing more young Minnesotans into the sport

The increased freedom to use crossbows to hunt deer is drawing more people into the sport in Minnesota, particularly youth hunters, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
License sales data and a survey of hunters indicate that the state’s removal of restrictions around crossbows may benefit recruitment and retention of youth, older-aged hunters and female hunters, the DNR reveals in a new report. The “3Rs” (recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters) has long been a goal in Minnesota and many other states to address declining license sales as older hunters age out.
“So far, signs are encouraging and promising,” DNR Fish and Wildlife Division Director Kelly Straka said. “This could be one more tool to get people involved.”
The report was ordered by the Legislature as part of a law change that opened crossbows to all hunters in 2023 and 2024. They had been illegal for hunting in Minnesota during archery seasons unless a hunter was 60 or older or physically impaired. The new law is in effect through 2026 and could be extended.
Straka said DNR so far has found no evidence that the expanded crossbow use has hurt deer or wild turkey populations. If negative trends emerge, especially in sensitive areas, the agency can adjust the rules, the report said.
“We need to stay on this,’’ Straka said. “It will be something we pay attention to.’’
She acknowledged that wider crossbow usage can be polarizing, partly because vertical bow users have owned the archery deer season — a prolonged period that precedes the firearms season and extends beyond it. In the DNR’s survey, archery hunters were split almost evenly on the premise that crossbows were negatively affecting the quality of archery deer season. In the survey, 57% of vertical bow hunters indicated that crossbows created more hunting pressure during archery season.
The report does not come with any recommendations to the Legislature on whether to extend the unlimited use of crossbows during archery hunting seasons. If lawmakers reverse the change made in 2023, people who recently bought crossbows would have fewer hunting opportunities, Straka said.