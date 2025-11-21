Anderson: Hunter’s ‘selfless act’ of saving a friend’s dog was his last

In the end, after the dive team had recovered Chris Hendricks’ body from a frigid North Dakota slough, and after word of Chris’ death reached his family and friends, no one who knew him was surprised that he had stripped off his hunting clothes and splashed into the wetland to save a friend’s dog.
A high school soccer player who also ran track and cross country, and who at 30 years old remained trim and fit, Chris and his pal Max DiVenere had pulled alongside the Eszlinger Waterfowl Production Area early on the morning of Nov. 12.
As the two men toted their decoys to the wetland’s shore, Clyde, Max’s young yellow Labrador, sprinted alongside.
Longtime pals, Chris and Max had met when both were students at Indiana University. The two shared a passion for duck and goose hunting, and with the same gusto that they hoped that morning to swing their 12 gauges on a few mallards, they had started IU’s first Ducks Unlimited Chapter.
Chris even rented a garage near the school to keep his duck boat handy.
After graduating, Max remained in Indiana for a time, while Chris took a job in the Twin Cities with Polaris, the manufacturer of ATVs and other power sports products.
The Polaris job was a dream fit for Chris, and as product manager for the company’s Ranger utility vehicles, he sought customers’ feedback and opinions wherever he traveled.
Sometimes this was to Arkansas to hunt ducks. Other times to Colorado to climb that state’s “fourteeners.” And one time he rode his Indian motorcycle to the Black Hills, where he cruised two-lane blacktop amid sweeping vistas of ponderosa pines.