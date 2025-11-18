Minnesotan hunting in North Dakota drowns trying to save dog, officials say

A Minnesotan hunting in North Dakota with a partner drowned in a slough while trying to rescue their dog after it attempted to retrieve a bird, officials said.
The incident occurred in the Eszlinger Waterfowl Production Area on Nov. 12 in the southeastern part of the state, according to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Christopher Hendricks, 30, of Champlin, was recovered by a dive team on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“According to the State Forensic Examiner’s Office,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read, “no autopsy will be performed since Hendricks’ death was a witnessed drowning with no foul play suspected.”
According to Hendricks’ obituary, “Chris loved the outdoors. He was the happiest when he was out in nature. He hunted ducks, geese, and occasionally turkey. This was a passion he has had for years.”
The obituary added that where Hendricks was hunting “is a well known and loved hunting area for the Hendricks family, Chris and his friends.”
At the time of his death, Hendricks was working for powersports vehicle maker Polaris in the Twin Cities, the obituary added.
According to the Sheriff’s Office: