Minnesotan hunting in North Dakota drowns trying to save dog, officials say

Christopher Hendricks “was the happiest when he was out in nature,” according to his obituary.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2025 at 3:45PM
McIntosh County Sheriff's Office (McIntosh County Sheriff's Office)

A Minnesotan hunting in North Dakota with a partner drowned in a slough while trying to rescue their dog after it attempted to retrieve a bird, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Eszlinger Waterfowl Production Area on Nov. 12 in the southeastern part of the state, according to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Christopher Hendricks, 30, of Champlin, was recovered by a dive team on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“According to the State Forensic Examiner’s Office,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read, “no autopsy will be performed since Hendricks’ death was a witnessed drowning with no foul play suspected.”

According to Hendricks’ obituary, “Chris loved the outdoors. He was the happiest when he was out in nature. He hunted ducks, geese, and occasionally turkey. This was a passion he has had for years.”

The obituary added that where Hendricks was hunting “is a well known and loved hunting area for the Hendricks family, Chris and his friends.”

At the time of his death, Hendricks was working for powersports vehicle maker Polaris in the Twin Cities, the obituary added.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Hendricks was hunting with 31-year-old Maxwell DiVenere, of Indianapolis, when their dog went to retrieve a bird that one of them had shot Wednesday morning. The dog reached the bird about 100 yards from shore but got caught in a sheet of ice and struggled to get free.

Hendricks swam out and got ahold of the dog but was soon in distress, prompting DiVenere to go in after Hendricks and the dog.

DiVenere told Sheriff Steven Delzer that he and Hendricks were holding onto each other until Hendricks let go and went below the surface. DiVenere said he feared for his own safety and returned to shore with the dog. He reported the incident to emergency officials shortly before 1 p.m.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived and took DiVenere to a nearby hospital for treatment of exhaustion and exposure.

A dive team from nearby Stutsman County searched for Hendricks from 3:15 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., then resumed its effort late Thursday morning. Hendricks’ body was found about 1:50 p.m., 40 to 50 yards from shore.

