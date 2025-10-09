Anders Folk, legal heavyweight with lengthy Justice Department ties, enters Hennepin County Attorney race

Anders Folk, the former acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota and now a civil and criminal litigator, officially entered the race for Hennepin County Attorney on Thursday.
“We’ve burned the boats,” Folk said in an interview with the Star Tribune, joking that there’s no turning back now.
He is the fourth candidate to enter what figures to become a crowded field to lead the largest prosecutorial office in the state after Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced in August that she would not run for a second term. Folk’s unique résumé is peppered with legal experience in the military, federal government and private practice. The self-confessed news junkie said at a time where it’s easy to yell at your TV over the state of public safety, he felt an obligation to find solutions.
“I’ve got a pretty unique set of skills and lived experiences, personal and professional, and I feel like I can make a difference at a time when we need a difference to be made,” Folk said.
His candidacy comes with the endorsement of Andrew Luger, the former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.
Folk, 48, said he is running for Hennepin County Attorney to restore public trust in the office at a time when he thinks it has plummeted. He said his “north star” for the office would be the rule of law and trusting the judgment of “incredible career prosecutors.” While community members from police chiefs to educators and spiritual leaders need to have a seat at the table to discuss policy and charging decisions, Folk said the County Attorney’s Office “is not a classroom where we’re going to go and test theories and see what happens.”
“Just to be clear,” Folk said. “Day one, for me, the Mary Moriarty era ends and we’re going in a new direction.”
The Minnesota native has diverse legal experience at some of the highest levels of federal government. He lives in Minneapolis with his wife and their four children, including 10-year-old triplets.