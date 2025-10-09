Anders Folk, legal heavyweight with lengthy Justice Department ties, enters Hennepin County Attorney race

Folk, 48, said he is running for Hennepin County Attorney to restore public trust in the office at a time when he thinks it has plummeted. He said his “north star” for the office would be the rule of law and trusting the judgment of “incredible career prosecutors.” While community members from police chiefs to educators and spiritual leaders need to have a seat at the table to discuss policy and charging decisions, Folk said the County Attorney’s Office “is not a classroom where we’re going to go and test theories and see what happens.”