Introduction: Heading into Super Bowl weekend, host Michael Rand looks at two NFL stories with Minnesota ties. First, former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is back in the league after a two-year absence. Zimmer reportedly will be the new defensive coordinator in Dallas and will work for former rival head coach Mike McCarthy. Ex-Vikings defensive end Jared Allen, meanwhile, will need to wait at least another year for his Hall of Fame call. He said he was "hugely disappointed and shocked" that he missed the cut again.

8:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins the show to break down the trade for Monte Morris. The upshot: Getting another solid veteran for the rotation was just what the Wolves needed, but it was also about all they could do. Plus you'll hear from Wolves coach Chris Finch on the trade. He talked about Morris after the Wolves routed the Bucks on Thursday.

31:00: MLB is eyeing a future without TV blackouts, but not until 2025.

