Analysis: Gophers get plenty of help from youngsters in bowl game, setting up for future

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As Friday night merged into Saturday morning in the bowels of Bank of America Stadium, one by one Gophers players filed out of their locker room and took a hard left down a hallway toward the team bus. They had just dispatched Virginia Tech 24-10 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and the finality of it all for the group of Gophers seniors was conveyed by those like quarterback Max Brosmer and defensive back Jack Henderson, who had media interview duties.