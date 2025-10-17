Amtrak’s popular Borealis train a hot ticket on MEA weekend

Amtrak’s Borealis train running from St. Paul to Chicago hit a major milestone over the summer and the momentum keeps on rolling.
Friday’s trip from the Twin Cities to the Windy City was sold out and Sunday’s return trip is totally booked, too, as many Minnesotans make a getaway for the long MEA weekend and partake in fall travel.
“The service is in great demand,” said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. “Even outside MEA days.”
MEA stands for Minnesota Educator Academy, an annual conference every October that has become a popular time for travel as school takes a two-day recess.
Borealis began daily service in May 2024 and served its 250,000th passenger over the Independence Day weekend. Trips depart St. Paul at 11:49 a.m. and arrive in Chicago about 7½ hours later. Trips from the Windy City to Minnesota leave at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in St. Paul about 6:40 p.m.
Trains stop in Red Wing and Winona in Minnesota before making several stops in Wisconsin and Illinois before arriving in Chicago.
Amtrak operates the line under contracts with the Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois state transportation departments.
Borealis had 82% of its seats full over the summer, which was among the highest in the Amtrak system, according to a report Greg Mathis of the Minnesota Department of Transportation gave at the September Great River Rail Commission meeting. The figure was also stated by the Midwest Passenger Rail Association.