The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office requested an Amber Alert early Friday after a Brainerd man is accused of killing a man and kidnapping a pregnant woman and her four children at gunpoint.
Suspect in custody after Amber Alert issued over pregnant woman and 4 children kidnapped at gunpoint near Brainerd
Suspect also accused of fatally shooting man and burning down a home.
About an hour after the Amber Alert was issued for a white minivan, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle was located and stopped by law enforcement in Morrison County.
Authorities say Chad Aanerud, 35, kidnapped Nikkole Dobson, 33, at 1:50 a.m. Friday along with her four children Brandon (14), Haley (11), Gracie (7), and Chloe (3).
Aanerud was taken into custody. Dobson and her children were located in the vehicle unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in the alert that Aanerud arrived at a residence on the 15000 block of Loerch Road where Dobson and her children were staying. “He fired a rifle round into the ceiling of the residence and forced Dobson and her children to leave with him,” the BCA said.
Aanerud is accused of fatally shooting a man and burning down a nearby home, according to the alert.
The sheriff’s office identified the gunshot victim as Lyle Maske, 62, from Brainerd.
Aanerud has seven felony convictions in Minnesota, the most recent being threats of violence against an ex-girlfriend, which occurred in Aitkin County in 2021. He was brought back into court on that charge for a probation violation this year and in late July was given credit for time served and released back to probation.
All of his other felony convictions were in Crow Wing County and include three convictions for third-degree burglary, and one each for motor vehicle theft, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and for knowingly violating the registration requirements for being a predatory offender, according to court records.
Staff writers David Taintor and Jeff Day contributed to this report.
Suspect in custody after Amber Alert issued over pregnant woman and 4 children kidnapped at gunpoint near Brainerd
Suspect also accused of fatally shooting man and burning down a home.