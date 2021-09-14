Amazon plans to hire more than 2,700 employees in the Twin Cities area as part of a larger national hiring push.

On Wednesday, the internet retailer plans to host a large virtual recruiting event, which it is calling its biggest-ever, to train current employees and attract future workers.

"We take our responsibility as an employer seriously and want our employees to succeed and thrive. … Whether you're looking for a short-term job to make money for the holidays or a long-term career, you're welcome here, and we look forward to having you on our team," said Dave Clark, chief executive worldwide consumer at Amazon, in a statement.

Amazon announced Tuesday it wants to hire 125,000 workers across the country as part of its logistics network. That's on top of the 40,000 corporate and tech roles it announced earlier this month.

Amazon is just one of many companies who has had to fight for workers in an increasingly competitive hiring market. In an effort to attract workers, Amazon announced last week it would expand its education benefits offering full college tuition for employees who have been with the company for three months.

In the last 10 years, Amazon said it has invested more than $3 billion in Minnesota in infrastructure and employee compensation. Last month, Amazon opened a 750,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Lakeville. A new distribution center in St. Cloud is scheduled to open later this year.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, Amazon has hired more than 450,000 people in the United States.

Fulfillment and transportation roles offer an average starting wage of $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in some areas. Amazon is currently offering $2,000 sign-on bonuses for warehouse employees at the Lakeville center.

At the same time it is pushing to expand its network of workers, Amazon is also coming under criticism for its working conditions.

Last week, six U.S. Senators sent a letter to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate "reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees at its fulfillment centers." The letter accuses the retailer of failing to provide for job changes to prevent physically straining work that could be dangerous to pregnant women and for not allowing pregnant workers to take time off for medical needs.

Over the years, local groups have advocated for better working conditions for Amazon workers including voicing issues about how fast employees must work and the possibility of injuries.